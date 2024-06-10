One of the main highlights of this year’s WWDC was the announcement of “Apple Intelligence,” a new series of AI tools coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, although many devices can be updated to iOS 18 and macOS 15, only a few of them support the new Apple Intelligence features.

What’s Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is what the company is calling its new AI-based features. For example, users can now ask the system to rephrase a text, summarize messages or emails, generate images and even emoji. Siri has also been updated with AI, so that it now understands the context of what’s on the screen and lets users control more aspects of the device.

As rumored, Apple is using both on-device and cloud processing for Apple Intelligence features. The company has also partnered to integrate ChatGPT into Siri.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to take advantage of the new AI features, even after installing iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS 15. Because of the on-device data processing used by some of the features, Apple Intelligence requires the latest Apple devices.

These are the compatible devices:

iPhone with A17 Pro chip or later

iPad with M1 chip or later

Apple Silicon Macs with M1 or later

While the compatibility list is more generous for Macs and iPads, only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will take advantage of the new Apple Intelligence features for now. Of course, all the upcoming iPhone 16 models are also expected to work with these features.

Apple released the first betas of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to developers today. Public betas will be available next month, while the official release of these software updates is set for this fall.

Read also