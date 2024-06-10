Apple announces tvOS 18: InSight, auto subtitles, new screensavers, more

Apple today announced tvOS 18, the software that runs on the Apple TV set-top box. New features include InSight, which is like Amazon X-ray but for Apple original content.

For video, Apple is now supporting 21:9 projectors for the first time. For audio, Apple is also upgrading its Enhance Dialogue feature with machine learning to improve voice isolation …

InSight overlays metadata about the current scene, when you pause the movie or show, available for supported content. InSight shows the current cast list, and the current soundtrack with a direct link to Apple Music. InSight will be available on the TV app on tvOS, and the TV app on iPhone and iPad.

Enhance Dialogue was previously only available when using Apple TV with HomePod. The audio filter will also now be available when using TV speakers, receivers or Bluetooth audio output.

With the new version of tvOS, subtitles will also be enabled automatically at relevant moments, like when the volume of the movie is muted or you skip back ten seconds to replay the scene.

tvOS 18 will also feature an upgraded set of screensavers, including a new animated Snoopy screensaver, and an option that features scenes from Apple TV+ shows.

The Fitness+ app has also been redesigned to offer improved navigation and personalization.

tvOS 18 will be available as a free update later this year.