Apple announces visionOS 2: simpler navigation, upgraded Mac Virtual Display, more

As part of its WWDC announcements, Apple unveiled visionOS 2, the first major software update for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

visionOS 2 includes changes to the gestural system to make quick actions easier to access. The Photos app can automatically synthesize Spatial Photos from your 2D photo library, and the Mac Virtual Display feature is being upgraded with bigger resolutions and better quality.

Travel Mode will also now work on trains, Apple Vision Pro can pair with mice for the first time, and Guest User mode has been improved. There are also new features in several key system apps, like Safari, TV, and Mindfulness.

The new generation of Mac Virtual Display supports larger, higher resolution virtual screens with support for an expansive ultra-wide display option. The Mac performs foveated rendering to reduce perceived compression artifacts.

Apple is working with other companies like Canon to make more hardware available to capture Spatial Video content.

Apple is also upgrading the set of APIs available for developers, including TableTopKit to help developers more quickly create games and experiences that take place on a flat surface.

visionOS 2 will be available for Apple Vision Pro customers as a free update later this year.