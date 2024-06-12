These are the macOS Sequoia features not available on Intel Macs

If you’re still running an Intel-powered Mac, you’ll have at least one more year of macOS support. Apple says that macOS Sequoia runs on the same Macs as macOS Sonoma, but as usual, there are some caveats about specific features supported on Intel machines.

Apple Intelligence

As we’ve covered a few times already, all the Apple Intelligence features announced by Apple are only available on Apple Silicon-powered Macs. Specifically, Apple says that Apple Intelligence requires the M1 chip or later. This means Intel users won’t be able to tap into Apple’s first big jump into generative artificial intelligence features.

Live audio transcription

Apple says that macOS Sequoia’s support for live audio transcription in Apple Notes is also limited to Apple Silicon machines.

: Record audio sessions within your note and generate live audio transcriptions you can search through or combine with other comments, checklists, or documents.

Maybe it speaks to the lack of non-Apple Intelligence features in macOS Sequoia, but the rest of the update is available in all of its glory to both Intel and Apple Silicon platforms.

I was particularly surprised (and delighted) to see that the flagship iPhone Mirroring feature is available on Intel as well as Apple Silicon. This feature lets you view what’s on your iPhone on your Mac, and control it with your keyboard and trackpad.

Here are Apple’s compatibility details for iPhone mirroring in macOS Sequoia:

Available on Mac computers with Apple silicon and Intel-based Mac computers with a T2 Security Chip. Requires that your iPhone and Mac are signed in with the same Apple ID using two-factor authentication, your iPhone and Mac are near each other and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on, and your Mac is not using AirPlay or Sidecar.

