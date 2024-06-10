Which Macs support macOS 15? This year, it’s simple …

Apple today formally introduced macOS 15, alongside iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 – and this year it’s really simple.

It’s also good news for those of us who dived in early with an Apple Silicon Mac …

Which Macs support macOS 15?

You can install macOS 15 on any Mac with Apple Silicon, from the M1 chip up. That means:

MacBook Pro introduced in 2021 or later, plus MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Air introduced in 2022 or later, plus MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

iMac introduced in 2021 or later

Mac mini introduced in 2020 or later

Mac Studio introduced in 2022 or later

Mac Pro introduced in 2023

How to identify your Mac model and macOS version

If you’re unsure of the exact model and year of your Mac, it’s easy to check:

 > About this Mac

The model name and year will be shown at the top, and the macOS version at the bottom of the key specs.

Photo by Viktor Yevenko on Unsplash