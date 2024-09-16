As promised last week, Apple today released macOS Sequoia to the public. The company had been running tests with beta versions of macOS 15 since June, when it was announced at WWDC. The next version of the macOS operating system brings new features such as iPhone Mirroring and a Passwords app.

What’s new in macOS Sequoia

One of the highlights of macOS Sequoia is certainly iPhone Mirroring. With this feature, users can not only mirror their iPhone screen on the Mac, but also control it right from the computer with the mouse and keyboard. iPhone Mirroring works wirelessly with any iPhone running iOS 18 or later.

When iPhone Mirroring is on, the iPhone display remains off or is in Stand By mode for better privacy and energy efficiency. The feature supports trackpad gestures and works in landscape, so that using iPhone apps on your Mac feels natural. In addition, iPhone Mirroring also shows your iPhone’s notifications on your Mac.

macOS Sequoia comes with Apple’s new Passwords app, letting users easily access and manage their passwords stored in iCloud. For gamers, the new version of macOS reduces audio latency when playing games with AirPods Pro 2, and also makes it easier for developers to port their Windows games to the Mac.

There are also other new features like:

Easier window tiling for side-by-side arrangements

New backgrounds and a Presenter preview for FaceTime and other video conferencing apps

Safari Highlights shows you important information on a webpage such as addresses, phone numbers or summaries.

New text effects, formatting options and Send Later in iMessage

Topographic maps and hiking routes on Apple Maps

Audio recording with live transcription and Math Expressions in the Notes app

New Privacy and Security features

Reminders in the Calendar app

What about Apple Intelligence?

Apple Silicon Macs will soon receive Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools, summarization, and Clean Up in the Photos app. However, these features won’t be available in the first release of macOS Sequoia and will be added with macOS 15.1 in October.

Drag and drop with iPhone Mirroring will also be available with a future update later this year.

Macs compatible with macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia is compatible with the following Macs:

iMac: 2019 and later

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

MacBook Air: 2020 and later

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

It’s worth noting that some features require Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip or later.