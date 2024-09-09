macOS Sequoia to be released to all users on September 16

At today’s “It’s Glowtime” Apple Event, the company has announced that macOS Sequoia will be released on September 16th. Apple announced macOS Sequoia at WWDC24 back in June, with new features such as window tiling, iPhone Mirroring, and more.

Sequoia features

Similar to iOS 18, macOS Sequoia also won’t have Apple Intelligence features at launch, and instead they’ll be delayed to at least macOS Sequoia 15.1 later in October. However, there are a number of other interesting features in Sequoia still.

One of those big features is iPhone Mirroring, which allows you to fully utilize your iPhone from your Mac, completely wirelessly, even if your phone is across the room and locked. Your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad become the inputs for your iPhone. You can also receive your iPhone notifications from your Mac once iPhone Mirroring is enabled, which is quite useful.

Another big feature is window tiling, allowing you to snap windows into neat tiles, similar to how it works on Windows. Apple describes this feature as a “new way to arrange windows into a layout that works best for [users].”

Other macOS Sequoia features include the following:

New “Highlights” feature in Safari to quickly discover information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more

New Reader view to enjoy articles without distractions, including a summary and table of contents

Game Porting Toolkit 2, giving developers even more capabilities to port their games to Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Presenter Preview allows users to see what they’re sharing before they share it while video conferencing

You can now replace your background while video conferencing

New “Passwords” app helps you organize your passwords and 2FA codes without having to dig into the Settings app

New text effects, emoji and sticker Tapbacks, and ability to schedule a text for later in the Messages app

New “Collections” feature in the Photos app

Calendar app now integrates with Reminders

Features like Writing Tools, Notification Summaries, type to Siri, ChatGPT support, Image Playground, and Genmoji are all considered part of the Apple Intelligence feature set, and won’t be available until later this year.

Is your Mac compatible?

macOS Sequoia drops support for even more Intel Macs as usual, and will only be compatible with the following Macs:

If you’re using one of the discontinued Macs, like a 2018-2019 MacBook Air, you’re out of luck. Luckily, you should receive macOS Sonoma security updates for another two years.

However, if your Mac is compatible, you should get a number of fun features to take for a spin, starting on September 16th.

