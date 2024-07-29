 Skip to main content

First macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta now rolling out to developers with Apple Intelligence preview

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 29 2024 - 10:08 am PT
macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 1

macOS Sequoia was announced at WWDC 2024, and developers can now try out the beta version on their Macs. However, one feature missing from the betas is Apple Intelligence, and Apple is finally rolling out a preview of its AI features with the first beta of macOS Sequoia 15.1.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta with Apple Intelligence

You read that right, Apple has just released macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 1 before even releasing macOS 15.0 to the public. That’s because the company has now confirmed that Apple Intelligence features won’t be available with the first version of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to be released this fall.

Instead, Apple Intelligence will become available to users with iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Because of this, developers can now choose to try out these new betas with AI features.

It’s worth noting that although today’s betas include Apple Intelligence, some features such as the more advanced Siri won’t be available for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that only devices that work with Apple Intelligence will get the new betas for now. That means Macs and iPads with the M1 chip or later, or the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Developers can also opt not to upgrade to macOS 15.1 and keep using macOS 15.0 beta instead.

Apple Intelligence | OpenAI ChatGPT | Google Gemini

More about macOS Sequoia

With macOS 15 Sequoia, users have new ways to take advantage of Continuity features between Mac and iPhone. For example, users can now not only mirror their iPhone screen on their Mac, but also interact with the iPhone screen.

Apple has also introduced a standalone Passwords app with macOS Sequoia, letting users easily manage their passwords without the need for third-party apps.

