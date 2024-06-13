 Skip to main content

TestFlight getting new design with app descriptions and screenshots later this year

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 13 2024 - 1:34 pm PT
New TestFlight

TestFlight is an Apple platform that allows developers to distribute their beta apps to users outside the App Store. Following the WWDC 2024 announcements this week, which include iOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia, Apple has teased a major update coming to TestFlight later this year.

Here’s what’s new in TestFlight

At the WWDC 2024 session on what’s new in App Store Connect – the platform used to distribute apps to the App Store – Apple showed a preview of what the new version of TestFlight will look like. The app has been redesigned to make it easier to use, as it looks more like the App Store.

For instance, testers will now see descriptions and screenshots for beta apps. This will help users better understand the app they’re about to test. Currently, TestFlight only shows developer notes on what to test. But there are more new features coming to TestFlight, such as Tester Criteria to filter the audience of a beta app.

With Tester Criteria, developers can distribute their beta apps to specific devices and iOS versions to test specific behavior. Multiple criteria can be set, and they work for both private invitations and public TestFlight links.

There are no details on when exactly the new TestFlight will be available to the public. It’s worth noting that iOS 18 is currently in beta and is set to be released this fall, so there’s a chance that Apple will release the new TestFlight around the same time.

New TestFlight
App Store Connect

In addition to the TestFlight update, Apple has also added some new features to App Store Connect and Apple Search Ads to help developers promote their apps – including auto-generated stories that can be shared on Instagram or other platforms. You can watch the full session on the Apple Developer website.

Read also

Comments

