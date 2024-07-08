 Skip to main content

iOS 18 beta 3: Here’s everything new

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 8 2024 - 1:26 pm PT
10 Comments
iOS 18 beta 3 new features

iOS 18 beta 3 has officially been released for developers. The update brings some notable changes to Home Screen customization, various design and interface tweaks, and more. Head below for the full roundup of everything new in iOS 18 beta 3.

iOS 18 is currently available for developer beta testers, with a public beta expected in July and a general release scheduled for September. It’s important to note that in the early beta stages, changes and improvements can be unpredictable. This means something functional in iOS 18 beta 2 might be broken in iOS 18 beta 3. As always, proceed with caution.

iOS 18 beta 3: New features and changes

iOS 18 dynamic wallpaper
iPhone flashlight iOS 18 UI
  • In the Photos app, the “Select” button is now always visible. Previously, you had to swipe up to the grid of photos for it to appear, adding an extra step every time you needed to select a photo.
  • Also, in the Photos app and Photos viewer, the pinch-to-zoom gesture has been reverted, so it works like iOS 17 and earlier now.
  • In the Settings app, the “RCS Messaging” option has been updated to offer more details about the feature. This is accessible in Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging.
  • The emoji keyboard has been tweaked to show bigger icons that are easier to see and tap.
  • Beneath the emoji keyboard in iOS 18 beta 3, you can also access stickers and emoji.
  • When in a Focus mode, the Messages app no longer shows the contact name for silenced notifications. Instead, it just says “Messages.”

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 3 or iPadOS 18 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

