iOS 18 beta 3 now rolling out to developers

iOS 18 beta 3 is now available for developers. The update comes two weeks after iOS 18 beta 2 was released and a month after WWDC.

The build number for iOS 18 beta 3 is 22A5307f . There’s no word on what’s new, but we’ll dive in to the update and have more details soon.

Each new iOS 18 beta is expected to introduce numerous changes, bug fixes, and additional features. Apple closely monitors feedback from iOS 18 beta testers, with each successive beta addressing complaints, bug reports, and performance issues.

iOS 18 beta 2 brought a number of changes and new features, including the addition of iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing upgrades. The update also started the process of rolling out RCS support to iPhone users.

The iOS 18 beta is currently only available to registered developer beta testers. The update will launch to public beta testers sometime this month, followed by a release to the general public in September. For the time being, testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 beta on primary devices.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 3 or iPadOS 18 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

