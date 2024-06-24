iOS 18 beta 2: Here’s everything new

iOS 18 beta 2 has officially been released for developers. The update, which comes two weeks after the first beta, includes some big new features. Head below as we round up everything new in iOS 18 beta 2.

iOS 18 is currently available for developer beta testers, with a public beta expected in July and a general release scheduled for September. It’s important to note that in the early beta stages, changes and improvements can be unpredictable. This means something functional in iOS 18 beta 1 might be broken in iOS 18 beta 2. As always, proceed with caution.

Additionally, the second beta of a major iOS update tends to be the least exciting because Apple hasn’t had much time to address major concerns and feedback yet. In fact, iOS 18 beta 2 was likely compiled less than a week after WWDC. iOS 18 beta 3 is likely to be a more interesting update with significant changes and features.

iOS beta 2: New features and changes

The big change in iOS 18 beta 2 is that iPhone Mirroring is now available. You’ll need a Mac running macOS Sequoia beta 2, then you can mirror your iPhone’s screen right on your Mac. This includes notifications, gestures for navigation, and more.

iOS 18 beta 2 also adds support for new SharePlay screen sharing features, including the ability to take over and control the other person’s screen.

With iPadOS 18 beta 2, Apple has expanded the changes it made in the European Union in response to the DMA to the iPad. These include alternative browser engine support, app marketplaces, and more. EU App Store changes for iPad now available to test with second iPadOS 18 beta

There’s a new dark mode version of the App Store icon:

In the Settings app, under “Messages,” there’s a new toggle for “RCS Messaging.” This seems to be enabled by default, but RCS doesn’t appear to actually be live yet.

In the Passwords app, there’s a new “+” icon in the bottom-right corner for easily adding new login information to the app. Previously, this button was only in the “All” menu of the app.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 2 or iPadOS 18 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.