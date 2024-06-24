EU App Store changes for iPad now available to test with second iPadOS 18 beta

Back in April, we learned that the EU would force Apple to bring the same App Store changes to iPad that previously arrived for iPhone. Those include app sideloading, alternative app payment, alternative browser engine support, and more. Now the second iPadOS 18 beta brings the ability to test those EU changes on iPad for the first time.

Apple shared the news on its Developer website today alongside launching the second round of betas:

The changes for apps in the European Union (EU), currently available to iOS users in the 27 EU member countries, can now be tested in iPadOS 18 beta 2 with Xcode 16 beta 2.

The company also noted details about the Web Browser Engine Entitlement Addendum for Apps and the Embedded Browser Engine Entitlement for Apps in the EU:

Also, the Web Browser Engine Entitlement Addendum for Apps in the EU and Embedded Browser Engine Entitlement Addendum for Apps in the EU now include iPadOS. If you’ve already entered into either of these addendums, be sure to sign the updated terms.

If you need a refresher, Apple has a Developer support page dedicated to the EU App Store changes that already apply to iOS and will officially apply to iPadOS this fall.

Apple has made a number of major changes to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. However, the EU may rule Apple’s approach as non-compliant:

Meanwhile, Apple is facing a similar antitrust pressure in Japan and India: