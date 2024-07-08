iOS 18 beta 3 gives most third-party app icons dark mode versions

Apple released iOS 18 beta 3 to developers today, and it includes a notable change to Home Screen customization. With the third beta, iOS 18 will automatically turn all of your icons into dark mode icons with a single tap.

The feature appears to use some sort of machine learning image separation technology. Most app icons with a white background are automatically inverted to have a black icon. In some instances, the feature is even able to change the color of the logo itself, such as the Tesla app icon in the video below.

If the feature can’t fully convert the app icon to dark mode, it will tint it slightly to dim the colors.

Here’s how to try this feature in iOS 18 beta 3:

Long press on your Home Screen Tap “Edit” in the upper-left corner Tap “Customize” Choose “Dark” or “Automatic” and enable dark mode

Once you do this, most of your icons will convert to dark mode. The feature works on most app icons but not all of them. It also currently doesn’t apply to apps in the dock.

iOS 18 beta 3 is still a beta and this feature could change in future betas leading up iOS 18’s general release in September.