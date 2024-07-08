 Skip to main content

iOS 18’s new ‘dynamic’ wallpaper option changes colors automatically

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 8 2024 - 12:07 pm PT
3 Comments
iOS 18 dynamic wallpaper

Apple is bringing a new default wallpaper to iOS 18, like it does with every major new version of iOS. But in iOS 18, the company has added a unique twist with its wallpaper offering: a color-changing ‘dynamic’ option.

This year’s default iOS 18 wallpaper comes in four different color variations, each with a two-tone design.

  • Yellow
  • Pink
  • Azure
  • Purple

Whether you’re running the iOS 18 beta or not, you can download this year’s new wallpapers here.

In today’s release of iOS 18 developer beta 3, however, the wallpaper has received a new, fifth option: dynamic.

It’s unclear exactly what triggers it, but with the dynamic wallpaper selected, the colors on your wallpaper will automatically change at various points throughout the day. You can see samples of the color variations in the image above.

This means that you don’t have to settle for just one of the wallpaper’s new color options, because by choosing ‘dynamic’ you’ll get to experience each of the various colors—and even a mix of different ones—at different times.

Have you installed the iOS 18 beta? What’s your favorite wallpaper option? Let us know in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

