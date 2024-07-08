 Skip to main content

Here’s how the upgraded iPhone flashlight works in iOS 18 [U: New in b3]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 8 2024 - 12:45 pm PT
12 Comments
iPhone flashlight iOS 18 UI

Apple is known for its impressive attention to detail and a simple but important iPhone feature has received some of that love. Here’s how the all-new iPhone flashlight in iOS 18 works with the Dynamic Island and new functionality.

Update 7/8/24: Along with the third iOS 18 developer beta, the flashlight has received an updated UI. This makes it more intuitive and seamless to make adjustments compared to the previous betas. Check out all the details below.

Up until now, the iPhone has featured a basic native flashlight with an on/off toggle on the Lock Screen and the ability to pick between four levels of brightness when using Control Center.

Now the native experience in iOS 18 comes with improved functionality and a delightful UI on iPhones with the Dynamic Island. Along with more control over brightness, the new experience offers beam width control.

How the new iPhone flashlight works in iOS 18

Note: This is how the flashlight experience looks on iPhones with a Dynamic Island in iOS 18 in the third beta

  1. Make sure you’re running the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone (full guide)
  2. Turn on the flashlight from the Lock Screen, Control Center, or ask Siri to turn it on
  3. Now you’ll see the new flashlight UI appear in the Dynamic Island
  4. Swipe left and right to adjust beam width
  5. Swipe up and down to adjust the brightness
  6. Tap the flashlight in the Dynamic Island to turn it off or back on
  7. The flashlight icon stays in the Dynamic Island until you turn it off

There are many more levels of brightness you can choose between with the smooth slider beyond the 4 we’ve had with iOS up until now.

As of the iOS 18 beta 3, here is how the new flashlight in iOS 18 looks on an iPhone 15 Pro:

iPhone flashlight iOS 18 how to 1
iPhone flashlight iOS 18 how to 2

And here’s how it looked in beta 1 and 2:

iPhone flashlight iOS 18 1

What do you think about the new iPhone flashlight in iOS 18? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More on iOS 18:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12