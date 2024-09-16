iOS 18 is here for all users with lots of new features and changes – including more customization than ever. Here’s how to install iOS 18 on your iPhone including some tips and tricks to make the process smooth and worry-free.

iOS 18 comes with upgraded Home Screen customization, an all-new Control Center, a Passwords app, overhauled Photos app, enhancements to Messages, Mail, Safari, and much more.

Don’t forget to backup your iPhone to iCloud or a Mac/PC before upgrading. Grab a power cord if you don’t have above 20% battery to make the download and installation uninterrupted.

You can also check your free storage on iPhone by heading to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to verify you’ve got enough space for the update (~4GB).

How to install iOS 18

Make sure your iPhone is compatible (iPhone XR/XS and later, SE and later) Complete a fresh backup of your iPhone (just in case you need/want to downgrade to iOS 17.7) Launch the Settings app Tap General > Software Update iOS 17.7 may appear at the top (you don’t have to install this first) Look for Upgrade to iOS 18 at the bottom and tap it Now choose Update Now

Here’s how the process looks to install iOS 18:

