 Skip to main content

How to install iOS 18 plus tips and tricks

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 16 2024 - 11:58 am PT
3 Comments
How to install iOS 18

iOS 18 is here for all users with lots of new features and changes – including more customization than ever. Here’s how to install iOS 18 on your iPhone including some tips and tricks to make the process smooth and worry-free.

iOS 18 comes with upgraded Home Screen customization, an all-new Control Center, a Passwords app, overhauled Photos app, enhancements to Messages, Mail, Safari, and much more.

Don’t forget to backup your iPhone to iCloud or a Mac/PC before upgrading. Grab a power cord if you don’t have above 20% battery to make the download and installation uninterrupted.

You can also check your free storage on iPhone by heading to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to verify you’ve got enough space for the update (~4GB).

How to install iOS 18

  1. Make sure your iPhone is compatible (iPhone XR/XS and later, SE and later)
  2. Complete a fresh backup of your iPhone (just in case you need/want to downgrade to iOS 17.7)
  3. Launch the Settings app
  4. Tap General > Software Update
  5. iOS 17.7 may appear at the top (you don’t have to install this first)
  6. Look for Upgrade to iOS 18 at the bottom and tap it
  7. Now choose Update Now

Here’s how the process looks to install iOS 18:

How to install iOS 18 guide

What are you most excited about with iOS 18? Share your thoughts in the comments!

And check out our detailed walkthroughs of some of the best iOS 18 features and the full top 100 features video:

Thanks for reading our guide on how to install iOS 18!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications