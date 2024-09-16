Apple releases iOS 17.7 with security fixes as an iOS 18 alternative

Today Apple released iOS 18, the flagship software update for iPhones. But at the same time, a new version of iOS 17 has been released too. iOS 17.7 offers an alternative to iOS 18 for users, bringing key security fixes to last year’s software.

Installing iOS 17.7 on your iPhone

The newly released iOS 17.7 is Apple’s way of offering important security updates to users who choose not to upgrade to iOS 18 just yet.

On your iPhone, you can find the new software update by following these steps.

Open the Settings app Go to the General menu Open the Software Update screen From these screen, you should now see two options: iOS 18 and iOS 17.7

You can choose to update to iOS 18, which is the big exciting update with a host of new features. But you can also, alternately, choose to update to iOS 17.7.

Sticking with iOS 17 means you won’t get the latest, greatest features, but your iPhone will continue to work the way it has until now. Only with additional security improvements.

Some users aren’t excited to try new things, especially if those new things may introduce new bugs or performance issues for their device. If that’s you, updating to iOS 17.7 is a great option.

Apple tends to release its major new OS update and quickly follow it up with bug fixes and performance enhancements in the weeks that follow. So if you plan to wait for iOS 18.0.1, 18.0.2, or a later release, you can at least update to iOS 17.7 to ensure you have the latest security protections.

Other than the stated security updates, there won’t be any other new features or changes in iOS 17.7. It’s simply one last big release for iOS 17 before Apple’s focus turns entirely to the just-released iOS 18 and its forthcoming updates in the year ahead.

Which OS update will you choose? Are you sticking with iOS 17.7 or upgrading to iOS 18?