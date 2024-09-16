 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 17.7 with security fixes as an iOS 18 alternative

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 16 2024 - 10:15 am PT
2 Comments
iOS 17.7

Today Apple released iOS 18, the flagship software update for iPhones. But at the same time, a new version of iOS 17 has been released too. iOS 17.7 offers an alternative to iOS 18 for users, bringing key security fixes to last year’s software.

Installing iOS 17.7 on your iPhone

The newly released iOS 17.7 is Apple’s way of offering important security updates to users who choose not to upgrade to iOS 18 just yet.

On your iPhone, you can find the new software update by following these steps.

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Go to the General menu
  3. Open the Software Update screen
  4. From these screen, you should now see two options: iOS 18 and iOS 17.7

You can choose to update to iOS 18, which is the big exciting update with a host of new features. But you can also, alternately, choose to update to iOS 17.7.

Sticking with iOS 17 means you won’t get the latest, greatest features, but your iPhone will continue to work the way it has until now. Only with additional security improvements.

New iOS 17.7 update is for users not yet ready for iOS 18

Some users aren’t excited to try new things, especially if those new things may introduce new bugs or performance issues for their device. If that’s you, updating to iOS 17.7 is a great option.

Apple tends to release its major new OS update and quickly follow it up with bug fixes and performance enhancements in the weeks that follow. So if you plan to wait for iOS 18.0.1, 18.0.2, or a later release, you can at least update to iOS 17.7 to ensure you have the latest security protections.

Other than the stated security updates, there won’t be any other new features or changes in iOS 17.7. It’s simply one last big release for iOS 17 before Apple’s focus turns entirely to the just-released iOS 18 and its forthcoming updates in the year ahead.

Which OS update will you choose? Are you sticking with iOS 17.7 or upgrading to iOS 18?

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications