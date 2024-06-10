 Skip to main content

How to change iPhone app colors and theme in iOS 18

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 10 2024 - 3:16 pm PT
3 Comments
change iPhone app colors iOS 18

For more than a decade, it’s taken jailbreaking or other workarounds to customize iPhone apps with a unique look. Now, iOS 18 includes the ability to change iPhone app colors and more natively. Here’s how it works.

Apple started offering more customization with iOS 14 in 2020 as it introduced the first widgets. And every year since, we’ve been getting more flexibility.

Now the first iOS 18 beta is here and it brings the ability to natively change iPhone app colors, not just between light and dark icons, but also custom colors.

How to change iPhone app colors and theme with iOS 18

  1. Make sure you’re running the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone (full guide)
  2. From the Home Screen, press and hold in an empty area
  3. Tap Edit in the top left corner
  4. Now pick Customize
  5. Choose between Automatic, Dark, Light, and Tinted
  6. You can also pick between small (default) and large app icons
  7. Choosing tinted lets you change all iPhone app colors to a single choice

A few things to keep in mind. In the beta, you can only choose to apply the app color change to all apps, not individual ones.

The dark mode app icon change currently only applies to Apple’s first-party apps, but should hopefully come to third-party ones before long.

Changing the color of all apps with the tinting feature in iOS 18 does apply to both first and third-party apps in the first beta.

Here’s how it looks to change iPhone app colors and play with theming:

change iPhone app colors 1

On the left is dark, middle is dark plus large icons, and the right is a green-tinted theme:

change iPhone app colors 2

When picking the large icons from the customize menu, iOS 18 removes the app titles. If you like the idea of using both dark and light based on time of day, pick Automatic.

If you want to use a color from your wallpaper, tap the eyedropper tool just above “Tinted” in the Customize menu.

What do you think about the new customization for app color? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing