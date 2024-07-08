With tvOS 18 and iOS 18, Apple introduced a new feature for its Apple TV app called “InSight,” which is like Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray feature, but for Apple TV+. Although this feature wasn’t available in the first betas, it seems to be working for users running iOS 18 beta 3 and tvOS 18 beta 3.

Apple TV+’s InSight feature

As noted by Mahmoud Itani, the InSight feature is now live in the Apple TV app for those who have already installed the beta updates released earlier today. 9to5Mac can also confirm that it is now possible to use the InSight feature with the latest betas.

InSight shows information about actors, characters, and even songs playing in an Apple TV+ movie or show. With just a tap, the Apple TV app shows you everything you need to know about that particular scene. You can easily find other content with a specific actor or add the song playing in a scene to your Apple Music library without leaving the TV app.

InSight is available for Apple TV+ content on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Interestingly, you can also use the virtual Remote on your iPhone to access InSight when you’re watching something on your Apple TV.

More about tvOS 18

For Apple TV users, tvOS 18 brings new features and improvements. In addition to InSight, there are now Smart Subtitles, 21:9 aspect ratio support, a redesigned Apple Fitness+ app, Live Captions for FaceTime, new screen savers, and more.

tvOS 18 is currently available as a beta preview for developers. The update is compatible with Apple TV HD (2015) and later, although some features require the latest models. tvOS 18 will be available to the public this fall, with a public beta coming later this month.