 Skip to main content

tvOS 18’s InSight feature is a lot like Prime Video’s X-Ray, but with a secret weapon

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 12 2024 - 7:10 am PT
3 Comments
TV featuring Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is getting some nice updates later this year in tvOS 18, and one of those enhancements is a brand new feature, InSight, that takes a lot of inspiration from a years-old Prime Video feature: X-Ray.

But in classic Apple fashion, InSight has a secret weapon. It leverages the Apple ecosystem to make what may be your most-used device, the iPhone, a key part of your TV viewing experience.

InSight is Apple’s solution to a very common problem

Among the vast array of Apple TV 4K users, you’ll find a wide diversity of TV and film interests. Some love dramas, others comedies, horror, thrillers, and so on. Apple TV users have different tastes, but there’s a TV experience we no doubt are all familiar with.

We’ve all had that moment of asking, “What else have I seen them in?”

Maybe you look to IMDb for the answer, or check the Callsheet app, or maybe you just let the moment pass you by and the answer dawns randomly in the middle of the night.

InSight is Apple’s attempt at an alternative solution for those moments. And despite one very important limitation—it’s currently limited to Apple TV+ content—it looks like a strong offering that will get you exactly the information you need, when you need it.

How InSight works in tvOS 18

tvOS 18 InSight feature

In tvOS 18, InSight exists as a modal box that can be invoked from the bottom of the screen at any time while watching a TV show or film. Currently that box is where you’ll find some basic media playback controls, but now it will also feature an InSight tab.

Inside the InSight tab, you’ll find two basic data points:

  • photos and names of the actors who are on screen, with their character names
  • info for whatever song is currently playing in the scene

These two points of information are exactly the things I often find myself looking for while watching a show. Now, with InSight, they’ll be provided with just a quick tap on the Siri Remote.

Actors listed in InSight can be clicked to view their full filmography, so you can quickly find out what else you’ve seen them in. And listed music can be added to your Apple Music library. All of this is provided without the need to pause your video or open a separate app.

Ecosystem strengths with InSight

Perhaps the most unique and useful part of InSight, though, is that it leverages the Apple ecosystem by bringing your iPhone into the process.

When using the existing Remote feature, wherein you can use your iPhone as the remote for your Apple TV 4K, Apple will populate your iPhone’s display with the info provided by InSight.

This means you won’t need to obstruct your view on the TV with the InSight panel, but instead you can view and interact with InSight entirely on your iPhone.

This aspect of InSight represents a true understanding on Apple’s part of how viewers are already trained to get answers to the question of what song is playing or where else they’ve seen that actor. Today, everyone does that by grabbing their phone. And now, InSight will make that easier than ever.

Here’s hoping InSight expands to support more streaming services in the future, because if it does, it will provide a quick and convenient solution to an everyday problem.

Do you plan to use InSight? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…
Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K
tvOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing