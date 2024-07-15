Apple on Monday released the first public beta of iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. However, these software were already available in a beta preview since last month for developers. If you want to try iOS 18 or any other beta software from Apple, read on as we explain what changes from developer to public beta.

Understanding beta software

In a nutshell, beta software is unfinished software. When it comes to Apple, the company provides access to beta software so that developers can ensure that their apps work with the new versions of the operating systems before they become available to the public.

At the same time, Apple also benefits from the feedback sent by beta testers – that’s why the company also provides a public beta.

Of course, since beta software is a work in progress, users can expect bugs in the system. These bugs sometimes can be mere glitches or even more serious issues that result in apps not working. This is why it is not recommended that users install beta software on their main devices.

iOS 18 Developer or Public Beta?

Apple distributes its beta software through two different channels. Users can get iOS 18 as a developer or public beta. But what changes between them? Which one should you install on your device?

Essentially, they’re exactly the same software – but released on a different schedule. The build number of the first public beta and the third developer beta of iOS 18 is the same: 22A5307i. This means that no matter which channel you choose, you’ll end up getting the same software.

However, developers will always receive beta updates in advance. That way, they have more time to work on their apps, while Apple can also make sure that the update doesn’t have any serious bugs that could compromise even more users’ devices. If no serious bugs are found in a developer build, it’s then released to public beta testers.

For example, the original build of iOS 18 beta 3 released last week had some really annoying bugs, and Apple today released a revised build before rolling out the public beta.

If you’re not a developer who really needs to have the latest betas as soon as they’re released, we recommend installing the public beta. That way, if a developer beta is released with a serious bug, you probably won’t get that specific build. This is especially important for users planning to install iOS 18 or other beta software on their main device.

Reporting bugs to Apple

Again, expect to face a few bugs here and there when running beta software. And if this happens to you, use the Feedback Assistant app available in iOS 18 beta or macOS 15 beta to report a bug to Apple. That way, the engineers will receive your feedback and can improve the software before its official release.

iOS 18 will be released to the public this fall. You can learn more about Apple’s beta software here.