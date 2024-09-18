 Skip to main content

Download the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers right here

Filipe Espósito  | Sep 18 2024
Download the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers right here

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. The new phones not only come with a lot of new features, but are also available in new colors. To match these colors, Apple has created new wallpapers. And if you don’t want to buy a new iPhone 16 just to get the new wallpapers, you can download them right here for any device.

iPhone 16 wallpapers

The new wallpapers are exclusive to the iPhone 16 models. When it comes to the wallpaper designed for the regular models, it’s available in five different colors: Ultramarine (blue), Teal (green), Pink, White and Black.

The wallpaper designed for the iPhone 16 Pro is made up of dark orbs in shades of blue, yellow, orange and green.

Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution iOS 18 wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

It’s worth noting that prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999.

Do you like the new wallpaper? Let us know in the comments section below.

