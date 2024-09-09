Hands-on: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro [Videos]

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro today, packing new A18 chips, the Camera Control button, and much more. Head below as we round up some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hands-on content from today’s “It’s Glowtime” special event at Apple Park.

As a refresher, here’s are the highlights of what’s new with the iPhone 16:

New Camera Control button

Action button

Spatial photos and videos support

Upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera

A18 chip

Apple Intelligence support

New colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine

And for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively

A18 Pro chip

Upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera

New Camera Control button

4K at 120 frames-per-second video

5x telephoto comes to iPhone 16 Pro for the first time

New colors: darker black titanium, lighter white titanium, natural titanium, desert titanium

Here’s what The Verge’s Nilay Patel had to say about Camera Control button after spending time with it today:

The reason it’s not just a shutter button is that it’s also a multifunctional capacitive control surface. The physical button itself is ultrasensitive, so pressing it ever so lightly brings up swipe-to-zoom controls, and double-pressing it lightly brings up additional controls you can swipe between, like lens selection, exposure, and the new photo styles available on the Pro. It took me a second to determine how hard to press, but it wasn’t hard to figure out. Apple says that as part of a software update later this year, the button will get a two-stage shutter function that will allow you to lock focus and exposure.

Cherlynn Low at Engadget on the bigger screen sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Part of the reason I found the iPhone 16 Pro slightly sleeker than its predecessor is likely to do with its display. It’s 6.9 inches large now, compared to its predecessor’s 6.7-inch screen. However, Apple has managed to keep the handset at the same size as before, shaving the bezels down even further to do so. It’s not something you’ll notice without putting the two devices side by side and really scrutinizing the borders, but it makes a small difference in making this year’s Pro Max feel new.

Kerry Wan at ZDNet on the iPhone 16 colors:

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five bold, color-infused glass finishes: blue, green, pink, white, and black. They’re much more saturated than iPhone colors of recent years — especially the blue — and remind me of when Apple first launched the iPhone XR. That means no matter which of the new colors you choose, it’ll look unique, have a lot of character, and won’t be as easily mistaken for one another as it does the iPhone 15.

