 Skip to main content

Hands-on: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro [Videos]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 9 2024 - 4:53 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro today, packing new A18 chips, the Camera Control button, and much more. Head below as we round up some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hands-on content from today’s “It’s Glowtime” special event at Apple Park.

As a refresher, here’s are the highlights of what’s new with the iPhone 16:

  • New Camera Control button
  • Action button
  • Spatial photos and videos support
  • Upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera
  • A18 chip
  • Apple Intelligence support
  • New colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine

And for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

  • Larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively
  • A18 Pro chip
  • Upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide camera
  • New Camera Control button
  • 4K at 120 frames-per-second video
  • 5x telephoto comes to iPhone 16 Pro for the first time
  • New colors: darker black titanium, lighter white titanium, natural titanium, desert titanium

Here’s what The Verge’s Nilay Patel had to say about Camera Control button after spending time with it today:

The reason it’s not just a shutter button is that it’s also a multifunctional capacitive control surface. The physical button itself is ultrasensitive, so pressing it ever so lightly brings up swipe-to-zoom controls, and double-pressing it lightly brings up additional controls you can swipe between, like lens selection, exposure, and the new photo styles available on the Pro. It took me a second to determine how hard to press, but it wasn’t hard to figure out. Apple says that as part of a software update later this year, the button will get a two-stage shutter function that will allow you to lock focus and exposure.

Cherlynn Low at Engadget on the bigger screen sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Part of the reason I found the iPhone 16 Pro slightly sleeker than its predecessor is likely to do with its display. It’s 6.9 inches large now, compared to its predecessor’s 6.7-inch screen. However, Apple has managed to keep the handset at the same size as before, shaving the bezels down even further to do so. It’s not something you’ll notice without putting the two devices side by side and really scrutinizing the borders, but it makes a small difference in making this year’s Pro Max feel new.

Kerry Wan at ZDNet on the iPhone 16 colors:

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five bold, color-infused glass finishes: blue, green, pink, white, and black. They’re much more saturated than iPhone colors of recent years — especially the blue — and remind me of when Apple first launched the iPhone XR. That means no matter which of the new colors you choose, it’ll look unique, have a lot of character, and won’t be as easily mistaken for one another as it does the iPhone 15.

Be sure to follow along with all of the iPhone 16 and Apple event announcements in our dedicated news hub

9to5Mac iPhone 16 hands-on images

Hands-on videos

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications