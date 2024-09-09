Apple unveils iPhone 16 Pro: new design, longer battery life, Camera Control button, more

Apple has officially taken the wraps off of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which were designed with “Apple Intelligence at their core.” The iPhone 16 Pro offers a new design, bigger screens, and more.

Apple also announced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus today.

iPhone 16 Pro features

Larger 6.3-inch display for iPhone 16 Pro

Larger 6.9-inch display for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Thinnest display bezels on any Apple product

iPhone 16 Pro Max has the “best iPhone battery life ever”

Four colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Natural Titanium

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the all-new A18 Pro chip:

Second-generation 3nm transistors

16-core neural engine: 35 trillion operations per second, faster and more efficient, 17% increase in memory bandwidth

Apple Intellingece features run up to 15% faster than A17 Pro

6-core GPU: 20% faster performance, 2x faster ray tracing than A17 Pro

6-core CPU: 2 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores, 15% faster than A17 Pro, 20% less power usage than A17 Pro, “fastest CPU in any smartphone,” next-generation ML accelerators

Faster USB 3 speeds, ProRes video recording

2x data processing for video encoding vs A17 Pro

In terms of camera updates, Apple says the iPhone 16 Pro offers “never before seen” camera features:

48MP Fusion Camera: second-generation quad-pixel sensor, zero shutter lag for 48MP ProRaw and HEIF photos. 24 mm focal length 2.44 quad-pixel 100% Focus Pixels f/1.78 aperture 2x Telephoto at 48 mm Anti-reflective lens coating 2nd-generation sensor-shift OIS

48MP Ultra Wide Camera 13 mm focal length 1.4 quad-pixel f/2.2 aperture Autofocus

5x Telephoto Camera on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro video features are also getting upgraded this year:

4K at 120 frames-per-second

Adjust playback speed after capture

iPhone 16 Pro also offers four studio-quality mics for higher-quality audio recording. There’s also spatial audio capture for iPhone 16 Pro. There’s also a new Audio Mix feature for iPhone 16 Pro. Greg Joswiak explains:

This is an industry first and it’s powered by advanced intelligence. Audio mix uses machine learning to identify and separate background elements from speech and let you choose from three voice options. Say people off-camera are talking during the capture, the in-frame mix isolates the voice of the person on camera so you don’t lose that perfect take. Studio mix gives the effect of a recording in a professional studio, complete with sound dampening walls, effectively eliminating reverb. Cinematic Mix handles voices like movies with the vocal track position in the front.

Voice Memos for iPhone 16 Pro is getting upgraded to let you layer multiple audio recordings together, such as singing over a guitar track.

iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for 128GB, while iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 13 with availability on Friday, September 20.

Be sure to follow along with all of the iPhone 16 and Apple event announcements in our dedicated news hub.