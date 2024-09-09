iPhone 16 is here: Apple event live blog and news hub

9to5Mac is brought to you by iMazing 3: The world’s most trusted tool to manage Apple devices and transfer data from a Mac or PC. Try it now.

The iPhone 16 is coming! Apple will announce its latest flagship iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods, and more during today’s “It’s Glowtime” special event. I’ll be covering it all day for 9to5Mac. Head below for all of the latest news and commentary from today’s event.

Apple Event: News hub

iPhone 16 event: Live blog

Recap

All iPhone 16 models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13 with availability to begin September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro

New clear and silicone cases for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that feature an integrated design for the Camera Control

iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for 128GB, iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB. Pre-order Friday, September 13 with availability on Friday, September 20.

Apple unveils iPhone 16 Pro: new design, longer battery life, Camera Control button, more

Now we’re off to talk about iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. “Breakthrough innovation and incredibly new capabilities.”

iPhone 16

Colors: Ultra Marine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black

iPhone 16 starts at $799 with 128GB, $899 for iPhone 16 Plus with 128GB.

iPhone 16 has an “even bigger battery” and delivers a “big boost in battery life.”

New thermal design to improve heat dissipation, 30% higher sustained performance for graphics, support for hardware accelerated raytracing

Using machine learning, iPhone 16 can reduce unwanted wind noise from videos.

iPhone 16 can now capture Spatial Videos and Spatial Photos for Apple Vision Pro.

48MP Fusion Camera, new Ultra Wide lens with auto focus

You can slide your finger on the Camera Control to adjust controls like zoom, depth of field, and more.

Camera Control is flush to the surface and has a surface made from sapphire crystal. Click the button to launch the Camera app, click to take a picture, click and hold to take a video. Provides haptic feedback like a shutter button.

In addition to Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16’s Camera Control button also controls the camera itself.

New Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16: new the iPhone 16’s new Camera Control button to instantly launch a new visual intelligence feature.

Apple Intelligence launching in beta next month.

Craig is largely rehashing Apple Intelligence features and details that were first announced at WWDC in June, such as Private Cloud Compute.

Here’s Craig Federighi to talk more about Apple Intelligence and iPhone 15. Also, Craig got a haircut.

5-core GPU is up to 40% faster than the GPU in the iPhone 15

Powered by the A18 chip inside: 16-core neural engine, 2x faster for machine learning, 17% more system memory bandwidth, second-generation 3nm technology that’s faster and more energy efficient, 2 performance cores and 6 efficiency core, 30% faster than the CPU in the iPhone 15

New “Camera Control” button on the right-hand side

Action button comes to the iPhone 16.

2000 nits of peak brightness. 6.1-inch screen for iPhone 16, 6.7-inch for iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 features an all new color lineup, upgraded ceramic shield on the display, 50% tougher than the original ceramic shield.

Now, it’s time for iPhone 16. Teaser video confirms capture button

AirPods Pro

Clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature coming to AirPods Pro 2 this fall. Coming this fall.

Hearing test feature: clinically validated hearing test with your AirPods and iPhone. “It’s a simple five-minute check you can take from the comfort of your own home.” Coming this fall.

Hearing protection for AirPods Pro, on by default across listening modes to provide passive noise reduction.

Now we’re talking about AirPods Pro 2, which are adding three new health features focused on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

AirPods Max

Still priced at $549, pre-order today, ships September 20.

AirPods Max new colors and USB-C: Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight.

AirPods 4

Entry level AirPods 4 $129, AirPods 4 with ANC are $179

Also, a new version of AirPods 4 with active noise cancelation. The first time ANC has come to a non-Pro version of AirPods. Also support for Adaptive Audio and Transparency Mode.

Smallest, most portable charging case ever. Up to 30 hours of total battery life. USB-C for charging.

“Massive improvement” in audio quality, personalized spatial audio support.

Now we’re talking AirPods 4. Powered by the H2 chip.

Apple Watch Ultra

Available to pre-order today, starting at $799, shipping September 20

And here we go: satin black finish for Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Now we’re recapping the Apple Watch Ultra and what’s new with watchOS 11 … waiting for the news here.

Apple Watch Series 10

Screenshot

Available September 20, pre-orders start today, pricing starts at $399.

Also now available: water temperature, Tides app.

Apple fitness VP Julz Arney is here to talk about fitness features of the Series 10, including new depth sensor. The Depth app that first debuted with the Apple Watch Ultra is now available on the Series 10.

Sleep apnea detection is also coming to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 10 supports sleep apnea detection. Uses the accelerometer to measure breather disturbances to notify you of possible sleep apnea.

Williams passes it off to Dr. Sumbal Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

New processor: S10 chip, uses new neural network to suppress background noise during phone calls.

New polished titanium finish replaces stainless steel, weighs 20% less than the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9. Titanium Series 10 is also carbon neutral.

Aluminum is 10% lighter

Fastest charging Apple Watch ever, 30 minutes =0.5 hours 80% of battery life.

You can now play media, like music or podcasts, directly through the Apple Watch speaker.

Apple Watch Series 10 measures 9.7mm thick, 10% thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9.

New aluminum finishes: jet black, first polished aluminum finish for Apple Watch. Also, rose gold and silver.

Display is up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, first-ever wide-angle OLED display. Display updates once a second when in always-on mode instead of once a minute.

Jeff Williams is here to tell us all about the Apple Watch Series 10: “it’s the biggest wearable display we’ve ever build.” 30% more screen area than previous Apple Watch models. Also, slightly bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 10: biggest display and thinnest design ever.

Starting off with Apple Watch…

Introduction

Today’s new iPhone will be the “first iPhone designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence.”

Tim Cook says we’re going to talk about Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone. Shocking!

We’re kicking things off with a video showcasing how Apple Watch has helped save people’s lives, as is the routine.

And it’s showtime!

9to5Mac is on the ground at Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone 16 event!

One hour until showtime!

One story I wasn’t expecting to see: a brand new building at Apple Park is opening today. Dubbed “The Observatory,” this building will be used for product launches and demos. I’ll be paying close attention to how it’s used today.

Personally, I’m very much looking forward to a new version of AirPods Max. Whether or not I can justify another $549 to upgrade remains to be seen, though.

Mark Gurman dropped a whole bunch of last minute rumors last night on Threads, with new information on the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and more. iPhone 16 Pro will retain its $999 starting price and feature noticeable battery life improvements and smaller bezels. Apple will announce AirPods Max with USB-C, adaptive audio, and improved noise cancelation. Apple won’t announce the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Instead, it will update the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a new black color option.

Happy Apple event day, everyone! It feels like just yesterday we were tuning in for WWDC…

