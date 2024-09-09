Apple announces AirPods 4 in two new models with H2 chip, USB-C, improved audio, more

Apple has unveiled AirPods 4, the latest generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds. Today during the iPhone 16 event, ‘It’s Glowtime,’ the company launched the brand new AirPods 4. Here’s everything you should know about the latest AirPods.

Two new AirPods 4 models aim to replace AirPods 2 and 3

The last time Apple updated its AirPods was October 2021. At the time, the AirPods 3 arrived with a new design and Spatial Audio support, but they did not entirely replace AirPods 2. Instead, Apple kept both products around: AirPods 2 at a lower $129 price point, with AirPods 3 debuting at $179.

Now, with AirPods 4, Apple is seeking to replace both existing models. It’s doing that by splitting the AirPods 4 line into two different offerings.

Before covering what’s different, however, here’s everything they have in common.

New features for both AirPods 4 versions

AirPods 4 feature a look and feel very similar to AirPods 3. Their design is technically new, but it’s an iterative change that doesn’t depart too far from prior models.

They come packaged in a new, more compact charging case than was available with AirPods 3. The new AirPods 4 charging case features USB-C charging, replacing the previous Lightning port. There’s support for MagSafe wireless charging too.

The main highlight of AirPods 4, however, is that they offer a variety of audio upgrades that make them a worthy successor to the AirPods line.

These come courtesy of the H2 chip that enables powerful audio features like Voice Isolation, Personalized Spatial Audio, responding to Siri with a nod or head shake, and more. Previously, these features were exclusive to AirPods Pro 2, but now AirPods 4 users will get them too.

What’s different between AirPods 4 models

One version of the product comes at a higher price point and includes exclusive features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio.

The more affordable model lacks those key features, but still offers the new design and some other modernizations. It’s available at a lower price point.

Both AirPods 4 models are available to pre-order starting today, and they ship on September 20.

The standard AirPods 4 are available for $129, while AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation cost $179.