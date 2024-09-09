 Skip to main content

iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence launches in October, more languages rolling out over time

Sep 9 2024
Apple today announced that Apple Intelligence will begin in beta starting in October, with iOS 18.1. The first features of the Apple Intelligence suite will be exclusive to US English language users.

Apple will roll out Apple Intelligence to more languages over time. In December, the company will add support for English dialects in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom. New languages will roll out in 2025 …

Apple committed to launching Apple Intelligence in Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish in 2025.

Once available, Apple Intelligence is available for free for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users. Mac or iPad users with M1 or later can also access the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple did not officially confirm which parts of Apple Intelligence will launch when. Starting in October, we expect the company to debut notification summaries, email summaries, the Reduce Interruptions focus, and Clean Up image editing in Photos.

Rumors indicate that the image generation functionality, like Genmoji and Image Playgrounds, will roll out in December.

