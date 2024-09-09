AirPods Pro 2 adds ‘clinical grade’ hearing aid feature

Screenshot

Apple has announced some new hearing health related features, coming as a software update for AirPods Pro 2.

This includes a hearing protection mode being enabled by default, offering passive noise cancellation in loud environments. Apple is also launching a “clinical grade” hearing aid mode, as part of a software update coming later this year.

Firstly, users can take a clinically-validated hearing test. The hearing test uses your AirPods and iPhone, and can be conducted by a user in under five times. The result of your hearing test can be viewed securely in the Health app.

If hearing loss is detected, the hearing aid mode is then available to use. The AirPods will make it easier to hear sounds from the world around you. A custom hearing profile is automatically applied when listening to audio, like music or podcasts.

The hearing aid feature is currently making its way through the FDA and other regulatory bodies. Apple said the functionality will be available in more than 100 countries. The feature will be enabled through a free software update coming later this year to AirPods Pro 2.