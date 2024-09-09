 Skip to main content

Apple discontinues iPhone 13 following iPhone 16 launch

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 9 2024 - 11:37 am PT
iPhone 13

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has now discontinued one of the oldest iPhones at the bottom of their lineup, barring the iPhone SE, which should get its refresh in the spring.

The iPhone lineup now consists of the following models, each serving a unique position in the pricing ladder:

  • iPhone SE 3 – $429
  • iPhone 14 – $599
  • iPhone 14 Plus – $699
  • iPhone 15 – $699
  • iPhone 15 Plus – $799
  • iPhone 16 – $799
  • iPhone 16 Plus – $899
  • iPhone 16 Pro – $999
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1199

This now means the majority of Apple’s iPhone lineup comes with USB-C. Apple began the transition away from Lightning towards the end of last year, following EU regulations that required all electronics to share a unified charging connector.

As for what you should buy, it’s quite simple: don’t buy an iPhone SE since it’ll be refreshed in ~6 months, get the 14 if you want the cheapest modern iPhone and can’t wait for the SE 4, get the 15 if you want USB-C on a budget, get the 16 if you want Apple Intelligence on a budget, and get the 16 Pro if you want the best of the best.

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in Spring 2025, with a new design based on the iPhone 14 chassis. It should have USB-C, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and an A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence.

