Four things to expect from the next-generation iPhone SE

While the iPhone 16 garners most of the attention, Apple also has another new iPhone model in the works. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be a dramatic update to Apple’s most affordable iPhone, with an all-new design, USB-C for charging, and more.

Here are four things to expect from the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4: New features

New design with a bigger display

The biggest change for the iPhone SE 4 will be its design. The current-generation iPhone SE features an iPhone 8-style design with large bezels around the 4.7-inch display and a Home button at the bottom. The iPhone SE 4, however, will reportedly bring a modern overhaul similar to the iPhone 14.

According to leaked CAD files, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch cutout at the top. We can also expect a new flat-edged design instead of the iPhone SE’s current rounded edges.

According to 91mobiles, the iPhone SE 4 will measure 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm. The current iPhone SE measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm.

Face ID

While the current iPhone SE features a Home button with Touch ID, the next-generation iPhone SE 4 will reportedly make the jump to Face ID.

This change is enabled by the iPhone SE 4’s new design with a notch cutout in which the Face ID components will be housed.

Faster performance

The third-generation iPhone SE is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which offers excellent performance despite the device’s low price point. The iPhone SE 4 will further improve on that performance.

There’s no word on which exact Apple Silicon chip the iPhone SE will use. The likely outcome, however, is that it’s powered by the A17 processor.

USB-C

Finally, the iPhone SE 4 will make the switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging. This aligns with the latest iPhone 15 lineup, and is legally required due to legislation in the European Union.

Wrap up

As for when the iPhone SE 4 will be released … that’s proven to be an ever-changing topic. The current expectation is that it likely won’t be until 2025.

The device has been rumored off and on for the past 18 months. Most recently, a supply chain report said that Apple’s partners are gearing up for a 2025 debut.

What do you think of the rumored iPhone SE 4? Is it a logical addition to Apple’s lineup, or is it time for Apple to forgo the “iPhone SE” strategy entirely?