New CAD renders reveal iPhone SE 4 redesign that finally ditches the Home button

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 3 2024 - 12:33 pm PT
Apple is widely rumored to be working on a new fourth-generation iPhone SE with a modern design refresh. New CAD files obtained by 91mobiles this week claim to offer our clearest look yet at this update, showing an iPhone SE 4 with an iPhone 14-style design.

The current iPhone SE was released in 2022 and features a 4.7-inch display with a Home button, similar to the iPhone 8. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip inside, features Touch ID instead of Face ID, and retails for $429.

These CAD renders suggest the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch along the top that houses new Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera. On the back, there is a single camera cutout alongside a flash sensor.

According to 91mobiles, the iPhone SE 4 will measure 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm. The current iPhone SE measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm. These dimensions show just how bigger the iPhone SE 4 will get to accommodate the bigger 6.1-inch display.

Previous rumors have also suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will have USB-C instead of Lightning. There’s even been one rumor claim it will feature the Action button – which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro.

There’s still no exact details on when Apple might release the iPhone SE 4, but the current expectation is that it likely won’t be until 2025. The device has been rumored off and on for the past 18 months. Ming-Chi Kuo reported last April that Apple had paused development of the iPhone SE 4.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s a sad day for everyone who had hoped the iPhone SE 4 would be based on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini form factor.

