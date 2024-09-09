Apple on Monday announced the next generation Apple Watch, or Apple Watch Series 10, at its special event “It’s Glowtime.” The new watch comes with a refreshed, thinner design, as well as larger screens. Read on as we detail what’s new for Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 has a new design. It’s the first time since 2021 that Apple has updated the design of its smartwatch. The body is now thinner, and the screens have been made larger on both models.

Apple Watch Series 10 has a new built-in speaker that lets users play songs or podcasts right from it. The new Apple Watch also features fast charging, allowing users to recharge it up to 80% in just 30 minutes. Apple has also created a new watch face that reflects according to the ambient light to take advantage of the new larger screens.

When it comes to health features, Apple Watch Series 10 is capable of detecting sleep apnea – a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you sleep. Series 10 can identify when the user has sleep apnea based on the sleep tracking feature.

Similar to what happens with the new Vitals app in watchOS 11, users have to wear the Apple Watch when sleeping for a few days before getting a sleep apnea diagnosis.

The new Apple Watch models are also more water resistant, now certified for high-speed water sports up to 20 feet deep. Because of this, Apple is bringing its Depth app (currently exclusive to Ultra models) to Series 10.

There’s now a Jet Black version made of polished aluminum, while the stainless steel version has been replaced by polished titanium.

Pre-orders for Apple Watch Series 10 start today, with the official launch set for next week, September 20. Prices start at $399 for the 44mm version.

