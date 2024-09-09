Apple on Monday announced two new versions of the AirPods 4 with an updated design and new features. As a result, the company is also discontinuing some of its older AirPods. Read on as we detail what stays and what goes in Apple’s new lineup of AirPods.

New AirPods lineup: AirPods 4 come in two versions

It’s official: Apple has announced not one, but two versions of the new AirPods 4. The fourth generation of AirPods comes in a refreshed design with a more compact charging case. Both versions have a “universal fit” rather than relying on silicone tips. However, the more expensive version features active noise cancellation.

Both AirPods 4 models are available to pre-order starting today, and they ship on September 20. The standard AirPods 4 are available for $129, while AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation cost $179.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 now discontinued

When Apple introduced AirPods 3 in 2021, the company continued to sell AirPods 2 at a lower price. Now with the launch of the two new versions of AirPods 4, Apple is discontinuing both AirPods 2 and 3.

The entry-level version of AirPods 4 replaces AirPods 2 for $129, while the mid-range version with active noise cancellation (ANC) replaces AirPods 3 for $179. You can still find AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 for lower prices on Amazon.

AirPods Max

Surprise: Apple has remembered that AirPods Max still exist. Apple’s premium headphones have received their first update since they were introduced in 2020. Unfortunately, it’s not a big one.

The new version of AirPods Max has a USB-C port instead of Lightning (which also enables lossless audio via cable). However, the design and hardware remains exactly the same as the original model. At least there are five new colors to choose from: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and orange.

It is now available for pre-order at the same $549 price as before. If you don’t mind the new colors or USB-C, the original AirPods Max are available for $459 on Amazon.

Screenshot

AirPods Pro

As expected, Apple didn’t announce a new version of the AirPods Pro at today’s event. The company is rumored to be working on a new version of its most expensive earbuds with a heart-rate sensor for next year.

AirPods Pro 2 is still available for $249 – but you can find it for just $199 on Amazon.

Wrap up: new AirPods lineup

So this is the new AirPods lineup:

AirPods 4: $129

AirPods 4 with ANC: $179

AirPods Pro 2: $249

AirPods Max with USB-C: $549

Will you buy new AirPods this fall? If so, which one will you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.