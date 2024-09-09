How to prep for iPhone 16 pre-orders ahead of Friday launch

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are set to go up for pre-order on Friday, following today’s announcement. Ahead of that launch, Apple is making it super easy to prep for the pre-order rush via the Apple Store app and Apple Online Store.

In the Apple Store app and online, you’ll see the option to prepare for iPhone 16 pre-orders. Thought this process, you can go through the pre-order configurator and you can pick your iPhone 16 configuration options, such as the specific model you want, color, and storage. You can also get a trade-in quote if you’re trading in an old smartphone and choose AppleCare coverage plans.

Additionally, if you’re a member of the iPhone Upgrade Program, you can check your upgrade eligibility and get pre-approved for your loan through Citizens Bank. If you’re paying with an Apple Card, you can also authorize your card for the full amount of the purchase (minus any applicable trade-in credit.)

The option to prepare for pre-orders will be available in the Apple Store app until the end of the day on September 12.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 are officially set to open on Friday, September 13 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT. If you prepare your pre-order today, you can breeze through Friday’s pre-orders in just a couple of taps.

Are you planning to pre-order the iPhone 16 this year? If so, which model are you choosing? Let us know down in the comments.

Best iPhone 16 accessories