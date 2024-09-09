As we previously reported, iOS 18.0 RC – which has just been released to developers – revealed details about a new heart-rate sensor that Apple has been developing for its earbuds. Our sources revealed that Apple plans to bring it not only to AirPods Pro, but also to Powerbeats Pro. And iOS 18.0 RC also gives us a better look at Powerbeats Pro 2.

Powerbeats Pro 2 coming next year with new design and sensors

Apple last week began teasing the new Powerbeats Pro. The company didn’t provide many details about the new earbuds apart from showing a few frames of a person wearing them. Thanks to these frames, we can see that Powerbeats Pro 2 feature a new design.

Assets included in the iOS 18.0 RC firmware give us a closer look at Powerbeats Pro 2. The charging case looks pretty much the same as the first generation, except that the Beats logo is different (now in white rather than embossed).

The new earbuds, which have adjustable earhooks for a more secure fit, look slimmer than the first generation. Based on videos used to guide the user, the physical button on the Beats logo has been replaced by a touch sensor. There’s still a physical button on the stem of the earbuds.

As we previously detailed, Powerbeats Pro 2 will have a built-in heart-rate sensor. The earbuds will send the user’s heart rate to the Apple Health app. For that, the user must be wearing both earbuds during workouts. Apple also plans to bring this technology to the next generation of AirPods Pro.

In addition to black, Powerbeats Pro 2 will be available in purple, orange and light brown.

The current Powerbeats Pro earbuds were released in 2019 with a durable and fitness-focused design. They’re currently powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which first debuted in the AirPods 2, and feature 9 hours of battery life, “Hey Siri” support, and more.

It’s unclear whether Apple will unveil Powerbeats Pro 2 with new built-in health features before AirPods Pro 3, or whether the company will announce both earbuds at the same time next year. The current generation Powerbeats Pro can be found for around $200.

