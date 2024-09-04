Beats teases all-new Powerbeats Pro 2 coming next year

Apple’s Beats brand is teasing the long-awaited refresh to its popular Powerbeats headphones. In a new collaboration with MLB star Shohei Ohtani on social media, Beats gives a brief look at the new Powerbeats Pro 2, which it says will be released sometime in 2025.

New Powerbeats Pro on the way

The current iteration of Powerbeats Pro was released in 2019, bringing Apple’s truly wireless headphone technology to a durable and fitness-focused design. Powerbeats Pro feature a unique design with hooks that go over your ear to ensure the most secure fit possible. They are currently powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which first debuted in the AirPods 2, and feature 9 hours of battery life, “Hey Siri” support, and more.

As for what to expect from Powerbeats Pro 2, the teaser posted on social media gives us a brief glimpse at the new design. The new form factor looks similar to the current Powerbeats Pro but slightly more streamlined and modern.

Other than that, Beats doesn’t offer any details about what to expect from Powerbeats Pro 2—other than teasing that they’re coming in 2025.

Looking at other recent releases from Beats, it’s easy to speculate what Powerbeats Pro 2 might offer. For example, Beats will likely use its own custom processor to improve cross-platform compatibility with Android and iPhone. This could include things like Find My support, one-touch pairing, and more across both ecosystems.

When they launch in 2025, Powerbeats Pro 2 are almost sure to be a hit. Even though they were released four years ago, the current Powerbeats Pro are still one of the best-selling products on the market. Powerbeats Pro retail for $250 but are regularly on sale for under $200 on Amazon.

Built for Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/78Vz7ondq5 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) September 4, 2024