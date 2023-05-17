Hands-on: Beats Studio Buds+ are the transparent AirPods we wish Apple would make

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the year, Apple’s Beats brand is officially launching the new Beats Studio Buds+ today. These are upgraded version of the first-gen Beats Studio Buds that launched two years ago, packing upgraded Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, longer battery life, and more.

Perhaps most notable of all, these new Beats Studio Buds+ come in a slick new transparent design option…

Beats Studio Buds+ features

The biggest changes to Beats Studio Buds+ are the improvements to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. Beats says that you can expect Beats Studio Buds+ to deliver up to 1.6x more powerful ANC and up to 2x better Transparency than the first-generation predecessors.

Beats says that it has accomplished these improvements thanks to an updated design with 3x larger microphones and new venting technology. “Three new acoustic vents improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit,” Beats says.

The upgraded microphone system also contributes to what Beats describes as “an intelligent voice-targeting algorithm and an entirely new acoustic architecture.” In turn, this enables higher-quality call performance than before, including improvements to filtering out background noise and enhancing the clarity of your voice.

Another major improvement with Beats Studio Buds+ is the battery life. Beats says you can now get up to nine hours of battery life from Beats Studio Buds+ and up to 36 hours of total battery life including the USB-C charging case. The charging case still doesn’t support Qi wireless charging, unfortunately.

The numbers quoted by Beats, however, are with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode disabled. With either of those features enabled, the actual real-world battery life performance will be notably lower. For comparison’s sake, Beats Studio Buds offered eight hours of battery life with both ANC and Transparency mode disabled.

9to5Mac’s Take

Unfortunately, Beats hasn’t addressed the biggest limitation of the Beats Studio Buds with this year’s upgrade. Instead of using Apple’s H2 audio chip, the Beats Studio Buds+ feature a custom Beats-designed chip. While this comes with the benefit of improved compatibility with Android devices, it also means Apple fans miss out on some of the key features offered by AirPods and even other Beats products that use Apple’s proprietary chip inside.

First, Beats Studio Buds+ lack support for automatic in-ear detection. This means they won’t automatically play and pause content when you take them out or put them in your ears. They also lack support for automatic device switching and do not sync your paired devices across iCloud, so you’ll need to manually connect on each new device.

Meanwhile, Android users get access to a wider set of features including Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and the custom Beats app for Android.

Apple compatibility:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account

“Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant

Find My – locate your lost earbuds on a map based on the last known connected location

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music

Android compatibility:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices

Find My Device – easily locate your lost buds with Google Find My Device

Beats app – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

I’m far from an audiophile, but I quickly noticed the improved Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode offered by the Beats Studio Buds+. The second-generation AirPods Pro still offer noticeably better Active Noise Cancellation – but they’re also almost $100 more expensive.

Looking beyond the technical limitations and features of Beats Studio Buds+, the clear (get it?) headlining design change here is the addition of the new transparent colorway. This design, which I’ve been using over the last week, provides a really slick look at the internals of the Beats Studio Buds+ charging case as well as the individual buds themselves.

As I say every time I review a new Beats product that comes in fun, new colors: I long for the day when Apple releases AirPods in a color other than white. At this point, I’m pretty sure this will never happen – which means Beats remains the best option for Apple users looking for earbuds in any color that’s not white.

From left to right: AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, AirPods 2, Beats Studio Buds+, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro

With today’s announcement of the Beats Studio Buds+, here’s a rundown of the earbuds currently sold by Apple and Beats:

This is a very impressive lineup of wireless earbuds from Apple and Beats. Since Apple’s Beats acquisition in 2014, the two companies have come together nicely to offer a complete range of options, spanning from the low-end Beats Flex to the high-end AirPods Pro.

My favorite thing is watching Beats continue to do what Apple refuses to do: offer multiple different form factor options, very fun colors, and excellent integration with Android devices. Apple, for instance, doesn’t offer AirPods with a stem-less design. If that’s a must-have for you, Beats Studio Buds+ are there to fill the void.

Apple and Beats, a match made in heaven? I’m just glad those rumors of Apple phasing out the Beats hardware brand turned out to be baseless.

Beats Studio Buds+ are available to order starting today from Apple for $169.99 (a $20 price increase compared to their predecessors). The first orders will start shipping tomorrow, May 18. In addition to the transparent option, Beats Studio Buds+ are available in black/gold and ivory.

