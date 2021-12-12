Comment: AirPods 3 from an AirPods Pro user’s perspective

Ever since I put my hands on AirPods Pro, I’ve been almost an advocate for their qualities. Not only because they fit perfectly in my ears but because I wanted to have ANC when on a bus or a plane, and the second-generation AirPods didn’t give me that.

After two years of using AirPods Pro, I finally had the chance to try AirPods 3, and here are my impressions of these wireless earbuds.

P.S. It’s important to note that this article only makes sense because I never had any problems with AirPods. All of them, since the first generation, fit perfectly in my ears. If, by any chance, some AirPods don’t fit properly in yours, just pass on this article, because my argument won’t make a difference for you.

I’ve been using AirPods almost since they got released and I’ve been amazed by its quality and instant connection. Then, when I made the switch from AirPods 2 to AirPods Pro, one thing I’ve always noticed was the fact that AirPods Pro feels very present in my ears. Although they don’t cause me discomfort, I’m always aware that they are there.

When I finally tried AirPods 3, to my delight, I instantly realized that they feel like disappearing in my ears in the best way possible. I can use it for as long as six hours and don’t have any problem. It’s like music is reaching to my ears magically.

AirPods Pro

Not only that but for the first time I was able to listen to a difference in sound quality comparing AirPods 2 to AirPods 3. In quiet environments, AirPods 3 sound the same as the AirPods Pro with heavier bass. Also, having Spatial Audio support is a nice trick and it’s great for listening to songs, watching Apple TV+ originals as well as relaxing with apps like Portal.

The new form-factor of AirPods 3 is also another selling point. More similar to AirPods Pro, it features touch sensors in the sterns, which is great to go forward/back to songs, play/pause, or call Siri. Siri has been more responsive than I ever thought it would – even when using the personal assistant in Portuguese and asking for songs in English.

Last but not least, I love the MagSafe charging case. It works perfectly with my MagSafe Duo charger and it’s way more convenient than a regular Qi charger stand. Of course, I needed to buy a 20W USB-C power adapter, but it’s part of this new Apple ecosystem.

AirPods 3 lightness also comes with a price

If you’re thinking about buying AirPods 3 whether because your original pair or second-generation are finally dying, pay attention to this tiny but important detail: how much do you care about not listening to your surroundings?

Although AirPods 3 is a great improvement when compared to AirPods 2, it’s very easy how you can notice external sounds. With the AirPods Pro, on the other hand, you can isolate yourself when turning Active Noise Cancelling on. So it’s important to keep that in mind.

Not only that but right now it’s very easy to find AirPods Pro for the same price – sometimes less – than AirPods 3. And, again, with AirPods Pro, you can get ANC and Transparency mode.

On behalf of AirPods 3, you get a bit more usage without charging it and it features a new sensor that can tell whether you removed an earbud from your ear or not. Another thing that makes AirPods 3 really useful is whether you make a lot of calls or online meetings. Since they don’t feel as present in your ears as the AirPods Pro, they’re more comfortable to use for long periods of time.

How do you feel about AirPods 3? Do you prefer them over the AirPods Pro or the second-generation AirPods are still your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: