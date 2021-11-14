Comment: Here’s why AirPods Pro are still the best choice for many buyers

Apple just released AirPods 3 and Beats is focusing more on the wireless earbuds market than ever before, with the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro. But this could actually mean that now the best time to buy AirPods Pro.

Launched in 2019, AirPods Pro feels as new as ever. Different from some products that Apple shouldn’t sell anymore, such as the Apple Watch Series 3, the company’s Pro wireless earbuds are still excellent, especially when you can get them on sale.

AirPods Pro are a perfect choice for phone calls, they have touch sensors in the sterns, and if you care about a great audio experience, you can take advantage of a balanced sound with good bass, and features such as Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio support with Dolby Atmos.

Of course, AirPods in general are not made for everyone. Some people really struggle to keep them in their ears, as you can see in this survey we took with our readers here.

Most notably, because it’s been a couple of years since AirPods Pro launched, they are usually offered with some great deals, usually around $180 (the official price is $249). This makes them very similar to AirPods 3 in terms of pricing, but with more features.

Rumors about AirPods Pro 2 are good news for those who plan to buy the current generation

Rumors regarding AirPods Pro 2 say they will be more expensive, mostly because Apple really wants to push its “Pro” brand and bring some kind of health sensors to them.

In an interview with TechCrunch early this year, Apple’s VP Kevin Lynch said there was “potential” for the AirPods to explore sensor fusion and provide more accurate fitness tracking and health data.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also reported similar things on Apple’s plans to add health features to the AirPods Pro, so it’s only natural that these wireless earbuds will cost more than their predecessors. Not only that but AirPods Pro 2 is slated to launch only in Q3 of 2022.

So if you don’t care that much about wireless earbuds tracking your fitness exercises, or maybe the extra hour of battery life AirPods 3 bring over AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro are just the right model.

These wireless earbuds now feature a MagSafe Charging Case, over 5 hours of listening time in a single charge, and up to 24 hours when you charge them in their case.

What do you think about the AirPods Pro? Do you own one or are planning to? Tell us in the comment section below.

