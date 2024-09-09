 Skip to main content

AirPods 4 no longer come with a USB cable in the box

Filipe Espósito  | Sep 9 2024
Apple AirPods 4

Apple on Monday updated its AirPods lineup with two new versions of the AirPods 4, which replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. The new AirPods feature a new design, improved sound, and active noise cancellation on the more expensive model. However, all this comes with a trade-off: Apple is removing the USB-C cable from the AirPods box.

AirPods 4 say goodbye to the USB cable in the box

This wasn’t mentioned by Apple during the keynote, but the company’s official website seems to confirm this information. More specifically, the comparison webpage for all AirPods models has a note that says “USB-C Charge Cable sold separately” for the new AirPods 4. According to Apple, the cable is still part of the box for other AirPods models (including the updated Max).

The change comes at the same time as Apple updated the AirPods 4 charging case with a USB-C port, just as the company did with AirPods Pro 2 last year. Older AirPods cases have a Lightning port for charging.

There are certainly a lot of AirPods buyers who already have a USB-C cable at home, especially now that iPhones and iPads also have USB-C. Even so, buyers will no longer receive an extra cable when buying new AirPods. At the same time, those who still own an iPhone with Lightning may not have a USB-C cable around.

In 2022, Apple also stopped shipping a USB-C cable included in the Apple TV box to recharge the Siri Remote. In 2020, the company removed the power adapter from the iPhone 12 box arguing that this would result in benefits for the environment.

It’s worth noting that only the version of AirPods 4 with ANC has a charging case that works with MagSafe or Qi chargers.

Both AirPods 4 models are available to pre-order starting today, and they ship on September 20. The standard AirPods 4 are available for $129, while AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation cost $179.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

