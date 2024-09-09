 Skip to main content

Apple announces updated AirPods Max with new colors and USB-C charging

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 9 2024 - 10:40 am PT
19 Comments

Today during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, the company debuted new AirPods products. One such product is AirPods Max. However, instead of shipping AirPods Max 2, Apple is instead releasing an “updated” AirPods Max with some new features.

New colors for AirPods Max

The original AirPods Max launched in 2020 as a premium, over-ear version of Apple’s popular AirPods line. Since then, AirPods Max have grown in popularity.

Many expected AirPods Max 2 to release today. Instead, Apple announced some small changes to the original AirPods Max.

There are new color options:

  • Starlight
  • Midnight
  • Purple
  • Orange
  • Blue

These provide a fresh look for AirPods Max.

USB-C port for charging

Apple also added USB-C charging to AirPods Max. This marks the latest in Apple’s progressive shift to a single USB-C charging standard for its entire lineup of devices.

The previous AirPods Max model used Lightning for charging. Now, we’re one step closer to every Apple product offering USB-C.

iOS 18 features

Apple mentioned that in iOS 18, AirPods Max would support Personalized Spatial Audio. However, it’s unclear whether this comes with a new H2 chip, or any other audio features that were previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Based on Apple’s announcement, it seems that everything about the updated AirPods Max remains the same. The only exceptions are the new colors and USB-C port.

Pricing and availability

Top comment by CCATX

Liked by 8 people

This is a MASSIVE disappointment. For Apple to not properly update the AirPods Max with at least the H2 chip and functionality, if not a new design, and still charge $549 is borderline criminal. I had every intention of buying a pair of AirPods Max 2 today but I'l be saving my money because I am not interest in this "upgrade" in the least.

View all comments

The revised AirPods Max are available today for pre-order, and will ship on September 20.

They are available at the same price point of $549.

If the new AirPods Max truly don’t include an H2 chip or any of the features it enables, like Voice Isolation and Adaptive Audio, it will be a real disappointment. AirPods Pro 2 have offered these features for years, and now the AirPods 4 get them too.

Are you interested in the updated AirPods Max? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AirPods Max

AirPods Max

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications