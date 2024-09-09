Last-minute Apple event rumors: iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and more [Updated]

We’re officially just a few hours away from Apple’s special event focused on the iPhone 16 and more. A handful of last-minute rumors have emerged with new details on the iPhone 16, accessories, AirPods, and more ahead of today’s festivities.

iPhone 16 camera details

On Friday, we outlined a handful of new camera features coming to the iPhone 16 Pro this year, including:

4K video recording at 120 frames per second

Support for ProRes 4K video recording when connected to external storage

Support for 4K recording when using QuickTake

Support for the JPEG-XL format for capturing lossy and lossless photos

Pausing and resuming video recording in the Camera app

A feature to remove wind noise from videos

Additionally, we reported that the iPhone 16’s new Capture button will support third-party camera apps in addition to Apple’s Camera app.

iPhone 16 accessories

This weekend, a leaked image posted on social media claimed to show six colors for iPhone 16 cases. These will reportedly be made of new material and serve as the “replacement” for the oft-maligned FineWoven cases that debuted with the iPhone 15.

Black

Blue

Dark Purple

Green

Light Gray

Taupe

Apple is also reportedly prepping an “integrated design” for its cases to accommodate the Capture button instead of just using a simple cutout.

No Apple Watch Ultra 3

According to Mark Gurman, Apple will not announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 during today’s special event. Instead, Apple is expected to simply release a new black version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 10

On Friday, we reported a few new details about the Apple Watch Series 10. In addition to larger screens, the new Apple Watch Series 10 will have an updated ECG/heart rate sensor for more accurate results. Apple is also upgrading the Apple Watch’s water resistance this year.

Apple is also prepping new watch faces to take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 10’s larger display. One of those new faces is called “Reflections,” which will dynamically react to ambient light.

Additionally, Bloomberg has reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 will offer sleep apnea detection. However, the feature might not be available at launch and could come later via a software update. Apple had also hoped to bring hypertension detection to the Apple Watch Series 10 this year, but that feature has been delayed.

EarPods

On social media, Aaron Perris reports that retailer Target has listed all three models of Apple’s EarPods as “Non-Carry Forward.” This could suggest that Apple is planning to discontinue wired EarPods today, but it’s also possible Target is just planning to wind down its own sales.

iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more

Apple will also announce the release dates for its next software updates today. This includes iOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, iPadOS 18, and visionOS 2.

Apple is also set to release macOS Sequoia much earlier than usual this year. Citing “internal Apple documentation,” MacRumors reports that macOS Sequoia will be “released to the public by mid-September.

Last year, macOS Sonoma was released on September 26. Before that, Apple typically released macOS updates in October or November, following iOS in September.

No iPads or Macs

Finally, if you were hoping for new iPads or Macs at today’s event, you’ll have to keep waiting. Bloomberg reports that Apple will hold another special event in October featuring updates to the Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and more.

AirPods Max 2

In a surprising last-minute twist, Mark Gurman reports that Apple will announce AirPods Max 2 at today’s event. Contrary to earlier rumors that said the only change for AirPods Max 2 would be USB-C for charging and new colors, Apple has bigger changes planned.

Gurman says that AirPods Max 2 will offer improved noise cancellation, USB-C, and adaptive audio support.

iPhone 16 rumors

Finally, Gurman also reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will retain its $999 starting price, despite earlier rumors suggesting a $100 price increase. Additionally, Gurman says we can expect “noticeable” battery life improvements.

Wrap up

What are you most excited to see at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event today? Are you planning to buy a new iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, or AirPods 4 this year? Let us know in the comments.

9to5Mac will have full coverage from Cupertino on all of Apple’s announcements this week, so stay tuned.

