Apple has confirmed that it will hold its annual special event on Monday, September 9. The flagship announcement will be the iPhone 16 lineup, but we’re also expecting new Apple Watch hardware, new AirPods, and more. Here’s everything to expect at next month’s Apple event…

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature several notable upgrades over their predecessors. Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

The iPhone 16 models will be powered by a new A18 chip and paired with 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB). This will also enable Apple Intelligence support. Action button: The iPhone 16 will ditch the mute switch in favor of a new programable Action button, just like the iPhone 15 Pro did last year.

The iPhone 16 will feature a smaller camera bump with vertically aligned lenses. This will enable spatial video recording, creating immersive content that can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro. New colors: The iPhone 16 will reportedly be available in five new colors: blue, green, pink, white, and black.

If the Phone 16 is announced on September 9, history suggests pre-orders will begin on September 13, followed by a release date of September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple will also announce the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max during its September event. Here are the highlights of what to expect from the new flagship iPhones:

For fans of the 0.5x camera, the iPhone 16 Pro will offer a big boost in quality. According to multiple rumors, the Ultra Wide camera will jump to 48MP quality, a significant increase from the current 12MP lens. 5x optical zoom: The iPhone 16 Pro will add the same 5x optical zoom Telephoto lens that came to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

The iPhone 16 Pro will add the same 5x optical zoom Telephoto lens that came to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Spec improvements: New A18 Pro chip, larger batteries, an improved thermal design, Wi-Fi 7 support, and more.

If the Apple event is held on September 9 as expected, pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro will likely begin on September 13, with a release date of September 20.

Apple Watch Series 10

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 10 next month.

While the Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger overall form factor, it will also be thinner than the current generation. New health features: The Apple Watch Series 10 could have new health features, including sleep apnea detection and hypertension detection. However, Bloomberg reported last month that Apple has “run into some serious snags” with the development of these features.

The Apple Watch Series 10 will likely ship alongside the iPhone 16 on September 20.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may be one of the least exciting announcements during Apple’s September event. As of right now, there have been very few rumors about what to expect from this year’s new Apple Watch Ultra.

The new model is expected to include a new chip for improved performance, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said we can otherwise expect “almost no” new hardware features. Mark Gurman has reported it will get a new chip, but “no major design change.”

AirPods 4

Apple is planning a big shakeup to its AirPods lineup, and those changes will be unveiled next month. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has extensively reported on Apple’s plans to discontinue AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 this year, and replace them with two different AirPods 4 variants.

These upcoming AirPods 4 models are expected to feature a design that blends the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, including shorter stems. However, unlike the AirPods Pro, neither variant will have replaceable tips, though they are expected to offer an improved fit.

In terms of features, Bloomberg has reported that Apple will distinguish the two AirPods 4 models by including noise cancellation in the higher-end version, while the lower-end model will not. Both models will come with a new charging case that supports USB-C. Additionally, the charging case for the higher-end model will include built-in speakers to enhance Find My integration.

For AirPods Pro fans, rumors are that Apple isn’t planning an update until 2025. Apple is also working on an updated version of AirPods Max with USB-C for charging, but it’s unclear if those headphones will be announced in September or saved for later this year.

iOS 18 and more

Last but not least, next month’s Apple event will also include details about the release date Apple’s next round of software updates:

iOS 18

iPadOS 18

watchOS 11

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

According to one rumor, Apple is also expected to release macOS Sequoia alongside iOS 18 in September for the first time. In previous years, Apple has held back the release of the new version of macOS until October or November.

Wrap up

Apple is teasing the September 9 event with the tagline: “It’s Glowtime.” The event will take place at 10 a.m PT/1 p.m. ET. We’ll have more coverage as we we approach that date.

In the meantime, what are you most excited to see at this year’s September Apple event? Are you planning to upgrade to any of the new products? Let us know down in the comments.