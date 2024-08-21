iPhone 16 colors: Here’s what to expect next month

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are just a few weeks away, and we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect. Every year, people want to know about iPhone colors – so here’s what we know so far about iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro color options.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus colors

The current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five different colors:

Blue

Yellow

Pink

Green

Black

For the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus this year, Apple is expected to abandon the yellow option in favor of a new white color:

Blue

Pink

White

Black

Green

However, the big change for iPhone 16 users is that the colors are expected to be significantly more saturated this year. Whereas the iPhone 15 colors were very light and pastel, early dummy units of the iPhone 16 show that Apple has refilled the ink in its printer.

Here’s a look at the five rumored iPhone 16 colors, courtesy of reliable source Sonny Dickson:

Meanwhile, here’s a hands-on video of all five iPhone 16 dummy units, again showing off the new color options:

iPhone 16 Pro colors

As a refresher, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is available in four colors:

Natural Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

This year, Apple will reportedly drop the Blue Titanium color in favor of a new bronze color, which could be called Desert Titanium.

Natural Titanium

Desert Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

Initially, the new fourth color option was described as more of a gold or perhaps rose gold color. Most recent rumors, however, have made it clear the actual color is closer to bronze (or even brown) rather than gold.

As the iPhone 16 Pro dummy units show, this year’s Black Titanium option will be significantly darker than the iPhone 15 Pro’s version.

Here are two images of iPhone 16 Pro dummy units in all four new color options, thanks to Sunny Dickson:

Wrap up

As always, these colors could change, and factors like lighting and camera quality can significantly impact their appearance. Still, this is our best look yet at what to expect from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors.

What are your thoughts? Would you be happy with this color lineup for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro? Let us know in the comments.