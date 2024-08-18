iPhone 16 Pro’s new color could be called ‘Desert Titanium’

A new image shared on social media appears to show the camera lens rings of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, reaffirming the previously leaked colors. The leak also contains details about the new bronze color.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

The image comes from Majin Bu on X, an account with a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks. He describes the new color as “Desert Titanium”, and says that the color is “kind of dark gold”. He also compares it to the Deep Purple color of iPhone 14 Pro, stating that the color will be “relatively discrete and deep.”

iPhone 16 Pro’s new “Desert Titanium” color will replace “Blue Titanium” from the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, and it’ll be joined by White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium. It appears that this year’s Black Titanium will be a lot darker, and Natural Titanium will have more of a gray finish.

A couple months ago, leaks suggested that Apple would be switching back to a polished finish on the iPhone 16 Pro, similar to the stainless steel finishes of iPhone X to iPhone 14 Pro. These camera lens ring leaks seem to back that up.

Previously, reports stated that iPhone 16 Pro would come in more of a “Rose Gold” finish. However, this is now the second leak showcasing more of a Bronze type of color, so it seems those initial reports are incorrect.

Wrap Up

Personally, I’m a little bummed about Rose Gold not happening, although the idea of a bronze-like “Desert Titanium” color isn’t too terrible. I’m not a biggest fan of the leaked images from last week, but hopefully it’ll look better when Apple unveils it next month.

What do you think of the iPhone 16 Pro color leaks? Let us know in the comments below.