New image reveals iPhone 16 Pro in new ‘bronze’ color

While an image last month offered a clear look at three iPhone 16 Pro colors, it omitted the most exciting changes of all: a new “bronze” or “rose” colored option. Now, a new image posted to social media by Sonny Dickson toady shows off iPhone 16 Pro dummy units in all four expected colors.

iPhone 16 Pro colors: The complete lineup

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in four colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. This year, however, Apple is expected to swap the Blue Titanium option for a brand new fourth color option.

If today’s rumor is to be believed, the new iPhone 16 Pro color option will resemble more of a bronze shade than “rose” or gold, like has also been previously rumored. However, this does align with one report from a few weeks ago, which said the rumored fourth iPhone 16 Pro color would feature a “bronze-like color.” The color is closer to a brown or dark khaki color than it is to a shade of gold, which could come as a disappointment to some iPhone buyers. Notably, the iPhone 15 lineup was the first to not include a gold finish since the iPhone XS in 2018.

Today’s image also once again shows that the iPhone 16 Pro’s Black Titanium will be significantly darker than the iPhone 15 Pro’s version.

While dummy units generally do a good job of representing new iPhone design and color options, I’d treat this image with some skepticism for the time being. Seeing as bronze is a completely new color option this year’s iPhone 16 Pro, Apple could be testing multiple different versions as it works to perfect the finally offering.

What do you think of the iPhone 16 Pro color lineup shown off in this image? Are you interested in the new bronze option? Let us know in the comments below.