New image shows off iPhone 16 Pro colors, including darker Black Titanium

Following a look at the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus yesterday, we’re now getting clearer look at the iPhone 16 Pro. A new image posted to social media by Sonny Dickson today shows off the iPhone 16 Pro in three colors, including a new space black-style color that is significantly darker than this year’s iPhone 15 Pro…

iPhone 16 Pro colors

As a refresher, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in four colors:

Natural Titanium

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in these four colors:

Natural Titanium

Rose Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

This lineup has been corroborated by multiple other sources as well. A source on Weibo offered a closer look at these colors in March, showing the new Rose Titanium option, a slightly tweaked Natural Titanium shade, and a darker Black Titanium option.

Today’s image from Dickson shows three of these color options: White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium. Based on this image, the iPhone 16 Pro’s Black Titanium option will be significantly darker than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Notably, however, the image omits the Rose Titanium color for the iPhone 16 Pro. This could be because Apple hasn’t yet finalized the details for this variant, seeing as it’s an entirely new color option. The new Rose Titanium option is highly anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro, because the iPhone 15 lineup was the first to not include a gold finish since the iPhone XS in 2018. Rose appears to be the titanium version of gold.

What do you think of the iPhone 16 Pro colors pictured here? Are you a fan of the darker Black Titanium option, or do you want Apple to move in another direction? Let us know down in the comments.