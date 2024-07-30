iPhone 16 colors and redesigned camera bump revealed in new image

According to multiple rumors, the iPhone 16 will feature a redesigned camera bump with vertically-aligned lenses. Now, a new image posted to social media by Sonny Dickson shows off iPhone 16 dummy units with that new design, alongside new color options for this year.

First look at iPhone 16 dummy units

As reported in the past, the new iPhone 16 camera layout will stack the Main camera and Ultra Wide lenses vertically. This change is expected to enable support for recording spatial video with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, a feature that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This comes after Apple adjusted the layout of the iPhone 15 Pro’s three camera lenses, swapping the location of the Telephoto and Ultra Wide lenses to enable support for spatial video capture.

These new iPhone 16 dummy units further corroborate this change, showing a slimmer camera bump that is aligned vertically rather than diagonally.

Meanwhile, the images also show off new colors for the iPhone 16 lineup. As a refresher, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in the following colors:

Blue

Yellow

Pink

Green

Black

Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in these colors:

Blue

Pink

White

Black

Green

The iPhone 16 dummy units shown off in this new image further corroborate these new colors, and give us our first look at the more specific shades Apple is planning to use.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also expected to feature the A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, a new capture button on the right-hand side, the Action button, and more. The new models will be announced in September alongside the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max and new Apple Watch hardware.