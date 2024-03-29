The iPhone 16 is widely expected to feature vertically-aligned cameras on the back, likely in order to enable spatial video recording. Newly-leaked images today give another look at this design, showing one of the first iPhone 16 cases.

iPhone 16’s new camera bump design

The image was shared on social media this week by Sonny Dickson. You can see a new camera cutout, clearly designed for vertically-aligned cameras on the iPhone 16. This case was likely made based on schematics files that are floating around Apple’s supply chain ahead of the iPhone 16’s launch later this year.

Right now, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use a camera layout where the Main and Ultra Wide camera lenses are aligned diagonally. The expectation is that by switching to a vertically-aligned design, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be able to record spatial video.

The new layout is similar to the layout of the camera bump on iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 camera layout. Apple updated the design to the diagonal design with the iPhone 13 in 2021.

The change to the iPhone 16 camera layout matches a similar change Apple made to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. Apple adjusted the layout of the three iPhone 15 Pro camera lenses so that the Main and Ultra Wide cameras are stacked on top of each other. This change is what enables the iPhone 15 Pro to record spatial video for Vision Pro.

